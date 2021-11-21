The Daily Item once again is reaching out to Valley residents to help identify our friends, neighbors and family members who made a difference in the region.
Today, we reach out to seek nominations for our annual project highlighting People Who Made a Difference. The name sort of says it all. We ask community members to nominate friends, family or someone they know who has had a positive impact on our Valley in 2021. We want to be hear people who are volunteers as opposed to those who are doing their jobs.
The Daily Item has annually published profiles of these individuals the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day. This will be the seventh year.
Some of the names previously honored are names many know. Among last year’s honorees were Valley musician Woody Wolfe, selfless veterans advocate Doug Walter along with two summer interns from the Priestley-Forsyth Library in Northumberland.
Past honorees also included a girl who led a prom dress drive, a woman who runs a local Meals on Wheels program and another who oversees a local art program.
Many of these selfless neighbors like anonymity. When our reporters make the calls, some are reluctant to participate. They relish the service of the others more than the deserved accolades.
That is one of the reasons we ask those who nominate individuals or groups to offer a list of reasons or a story or two detailing why they think the person has made a difference. So when someone asks, “Why me?” we can say here are 10 reasons.
Today we ask for your input. Send us an email to news@dailyitem.com titled “Made a Difference.” Please include a brief description of how and why you think the individual has helped make our Valley a better place to live, work and play. Please include your contact information and the contact for the person you are nominating.
The deadline for nominations is Dec. 10.
We have received dozens of entries in recent years and hope to get a similar number.
The last two years have been tough on us all. We may be entering the most difficult stretch. So it would be welcome to feature some of our neighbors who have gone above and beyond this year to help someone manage their way through 2021.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.