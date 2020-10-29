David Morgan’s letter on Sunday (Oct. 25) implied that if you love America, you should vote for a certain candidate. Sorry, but if you love America you should vote for the person you feel who is best able to lead the country. Maybe David does not understand that loving one’s country does not mean that you do not want to make the country better. It does not mean you cannot see things your country may not be doing right.
He seems to be good at throwing out toward those with whom he disagrees without any examples of what that means.
I loved my children dearly, but I spent my life trying to make them better. I knew they did things that were wrong and that they were not perfect. I have the same feeling for America. So do many of Mr. Morgan’s “America haters.”
William Fisher,
Watsontown