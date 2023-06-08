Mr. Joseph F. Rebar’s letter of Saturday, May 20, titled “I’m not sure” is a classic example of utilizing pure sarcasm to get one’s point across. I would encourage Mr. Rebar to consider looking into joining the “National Sarcasm Society” whose motto is “Like we really need your support.”
I certainly hope that I am not guilty of a faux pas by addressing him as Mr. Rebar. I would not want to create an embarrassing situation for him. I am certain that he will discover his real self in short order. Best of luck (Mr.) Rebar.
Mel Benjamin,
Watsontown