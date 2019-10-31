Pennsylvania continues to emerge from decades-old laws that have hindered far too many parts of citizens’ lives. The latest evolution comes at the ballot box where Act 77 — signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday — creates a series of election reforms designed to bring the commonwealth into the 21st century.
Several months ago, Gov. Wolf vetoed a similar bill, one that included $90 million funding for Pennsylvania’s 67 counties to cover some of the cost for new voting machines needed to comply with the governor’s mandate to upgrade all machines before 2020’s general election.
This time, Gov. Wolf signed a bill that included the funding along wth additional voting reforms, each designed to make it easier to Pennsylvanians to cast a ballot.
Among the changes:
n The deadline for registration has been moved from 30 days before the election to just 15. Cutting the current deadline by half enables more people to participate in elections. The new more flexible and voter-friendly deadlines provide more time to register to vote than 24 other states, the governor said.
n Gives more time for individuals to cast absentee ballots.
n The creation of a 50-day window of time before the election for voters to vote by mail. The mail-in voting option will be available to anyone for any reason.
n The elimination of straight-party voting,
“I wouldn’t say it was a win for Wolf, I would say it was a big win for Pennsylvanians,” said Micah Sims, executive director of Common Cause, an election reform advocacy group based in Harrisburg. “The veto helped make this package better than before.”
Anything that makes it easier to vote is easy to support. “This bill makes voting more convenient and more secure for millions of Pennsylvanians and continues my commitment to modernizing our elections,” Wolf said, adding that it “will strengthen our democracy by removing barriers to the voting booth and encouraging more people to vote.”
Some may view the elimination of straight-party voting as a hindrance. We argue forcing voters to think about each and every race — even if they do vote all “D” or “R” — should create a more informed electorate.
When is that ever a bad thing?
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.