Millionaires and billionaires are arguing about how much of your money to spend to feed the poorest Americans.
As lawmakers in Washington prepare to move on a federal budget that would add another $320 billion in spending, the plan comes with a $17.4 billion reduction in funding for the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), the federal food stamp program. The cut, which the Agriculture Department said would “close a loophole that enables people receiving only minimal benefits from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program to be eligible automatically for food stamps without undergoing further checks on their income or assets,” would remove 3.1 million from the food stamp program.
States can automatically make people eligible for food stamps if they meet income and other requirements. Forty-three states — including Pennsylvania — expanded the policy and The USDA said some families receiving food stamps don’t need it and wouldn’t qualify under regular program rules.
The federal government — which is about to suspend the debt ceiling until after the 2020 general election — doesn’t care about costs and how to pay for 99 percent of issues it deals with, yet it wants to pinpoint a program that puts food in Americans’ mouths for spending cuts?
It is a cold, callous and incoherent decision that once again shows how disconnected Washington is from the real world.
Is there fraud within the program? Yes. Could the program be better managed and monitored? Yes.
But studies also show money put into SNAP is nearly always spent and spent quickly, according to a Washington Post report. A Center for American Progress study shows 80 percent of the money put into SNAP is spent within the first two weeks. “This money is pumped into the local economy, helping businesses expand and supporting jobs at local retailers and farms,” CAP writes.
The majority of people who receive these benefits desperately need them.
“We do know that SNAP is a critical program to helping people in need have access to healthy nutritious food,” said Amy Hill, director of Community Engagement and Advocacy for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. “SNAP is a lifeline for millions of Americans; taking it away would leave a gap that food banks like ours could never fill on charity alone.”
Studies show 1 in 8 Americans are food insecure — a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life — including 12 million children. Why are we making it more difficult for them to get food?
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.