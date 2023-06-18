Fortunate enough to spend the last week lounging lakeside in upstate New York, boating, sleeping in, reading, dodging rain and spending time with family and friends.
It’s an annual trek we’ve taken for about a decade. We’ve had to bounce around from cottage to cottage and lake to lake when homes we’ve rented have been sold to new owners.
Last week we were back on Keuka Lake. We had friends or family with us every night except for one. It was much-needed time to recharge, refresh and reset, all while enjoying it with people we love.
The best window of the week came late Tuesday. With one set of grandparents up for the week, my parents arrived mid-day Tuesday and stayed until Thursday.
After returning from the nightly trip for ice cream, the boy and Pappy — my father — spent a few hours fishing as dusk folded into the night.
To that point, the boy had frustratingly not caught a fish. Mind you, this is a kid who had bait in the water five minutes after we arrived on Friday and it was now late Tuesday. Everyone with us had pulled in at least a sunny, even the youngest of our group, a girl at that. The boy is an expert at fishing, not so much at catching.
So the boy and Pappy, a new tub of Canadian nightcrawlers in hand, set out for the end of the dock.
It was a reminder on this Father’s Day that dads, pop-pops, pappys, dodjus, pawpaws, etc. really can offer some of the best advice in life.
Within five minutes the boy pulled out a rock bass, flexing with the pre-teen staple “Let’s gooooo!”
The flex was gone in a moment when he couldn’t/wouldn’t take the fish off his hook. He’s not there yet, apparently.
Another 20-30 minutes of no fish, frustration set in again. The boy didn’t listen to his grandfather, who said a handful of times to move to the other side of the dock and cast into the shadows.
“There is a fish right here,” the boy said. “Why would I move away from it?”
Eventually, he did, dropping a line in under the boat. Within 30 seconds, fish on the dock, flopping around and the boy’s amazement with Pappy’s wisdom had, perhaps, reached its pinnacle.
Then the race was on, who was going to catch the most? A brief spat ensued when the grandfather hooked a catfish and passed the rod to the boy who reeled it in. Whose column did that go in?
I sat close to the house as they dragged chairs to the end of the dock to fish long after dark had set in. Not quite shoulder to shoulder, the lefty casting one way, the righty casting the other, two generations just fishin’.
“It doesn’t get much better than this. Pappy and his grandson fishing,” the grandfather remarked.
Missing the emotion and specialness of the moment, the boy responded “Yep ... I’m getting eaten alive by mosquitoes.”
By the end of the magical night, they combined for 10 catches, all released back into the lake. Score was 6-4 or 7-3 for Pappy, with the one catch still under protest.
It’s a memory that will stick with me for a while. I didn’t do anything, just watched a couple of generations of guys with my same last name spend time together. We are lucky.
