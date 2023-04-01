The scourge of fatal overdoses shows little sign of slowing after another surge following the COVID-19 outbreak. There is no one guide post that will trigger an across-the-board decline, so stakeholders take aim at many factors — addiction, access and availability, criminal charges — with hopes that as many people can be saved by whatever means.
One success story has the expansion of overdose-reversal drugs like Narcan. Experts say the drug has saved tens of thousands of lives. This week, the Food and Drug administration wisely made Narcan available over the counter. It means, according to a commentary in the Conversation from three University of Pittsburgh pharmacists and professors, that “for 90% of Americans, naloxone nasal spray will be accessible at a pharmacy within 5 miles from home. It will also likely be available at gas stations, supermarkets and convenience stores.”
As we have noted in this space before, the overdose-reversal drug unquestionably works and can slow a drug surge that is killing 100,000 nationally and more than 5,000 each year in Pennsylvania.
The rollout could take a few months, but giving these drugs over-the-counter status means that they could be sold in vending machines, supermarkets and other locations, according to the Associated Press. Getting this drug into more hands will save more lives.
Lucas Berenbrok, Janice Pringle and Joni Carroll of the University of Pittsburgh wrote that “Since approximately 40% of overdoses occur in the presence of someone else, we believe public access to naloxone is extremely important. People may wish to have naloxone on hand if someone they know is at an increased risk for opioid overdose, including people who have opioid use disorder or people who take high amounts of prescribed opioid medications.”
Experts do voice some concerns that making Narcan available over the counter could have an impact on its availability and cost. The need is there, confirmed each time a Valley organization holds a free giveaway and every available product is handed out. We hope those outreaches continue.
There are countless factors that lead to these fatal overdoses. What makes an impact on one person may not work for another. So having this outlet, which clearly makes a difference, more widely available allows for another chance, another opportunity to help someone struggling with addiction find a way out and maybe help someone else into the light.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.