The Daily Item will be closely watching the results of a ridiculous lawsuit filed by one of the state’s top Republicans, who is suing a news outlet and two reporters who reported on questionable spending in Harrisburg.
You should pay attention too, because the result of the lawsuit could extend well beyond Harrisburg.
Senate President Pro Tempore Joseph Scarnati’s campaign filed a suit last month against LNP Media Group and two reporters, including Caucus Bureau Chief Brad Bumsted, and Spotlight PA — a Daily Item partner — reporter Angela Couloumbis. The suit seeks $5,070 to pay for work an accounting firm did to produce public records the reporters sought over the course of an investigation, plus $1,000 for fees and court costs. State law permits charged 25 cents per page and the cost of the records reporters wanted access to was well below what the suit seeks.
The public records the reporters focused on were related to campaign spending. Candidates and campaigns are required by state law to maintain a detailed record of spending. Those records are to be made available to the public. There are no state laws limiting campaign contributions or spending. But candidates must publicly disclose donors and expenses.
According to a report by Spotlight PA, “lawmakers hid some of their spending by listing it simply as a credit card payment without saying what the credit card was used to purchase. Scarnati used vague descriptions like ‘lodging’ without saying that the hotel room was, for instance, in Germany, as was the case during part of Scarnati’s European trip.”
Let’s start with the fact that these documents are clearly public, which means the general public should have the expectation of access to them. The fact that Scarnati, or any lawmaker, chose to store the records with a private firm, shouldn’t limit that access, either due to physical distance or financial reasons.
The suit may set a dangerous precedent that could remove a level of public transparency we should all demand.
“To be a public entity and to push your records onto some private firm and then force people to pay those folks to access them is really outlandish,” David Cuillier, a public records expert and director of graduate studies at the University of Arizona’s School of Journalism, said. “It’s totally contrary to the intent of the law and democracy. Essentially, you price people out of their government. It’s really dangerous.”
A $6,000 fee for records that should cost a fraction of that is obscene, not just because it limits journalists’ access, but also because members of the public — who have just as much right to the records as media outlets — shouldn’t be required to pay thousands of dollars to access records that are unquestionably public.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.