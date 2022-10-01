If you don’t know — and really, why would you — today marks the start of National Newspaper Week.
From Oct. 2-8, the “industry recognizes the editors, reporters, sales teams, press operators and managers who contribute to producing the ‘daily miracle.’ It takes a dedicated team to ensure that our readers have access to quality, truthful journalism,” according to a memo from the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.
The “daily miracle” of newspapers is the fact that we start every single morning with a blank slate. Plan as you might — we have Sunday enterprise packages mapped out for the rest of 2022 — news inevitably happens, altering those plans.
Here at The Daily Item, we meet as a staff every morning at 9 a.m. There we discuss what the reporters are working on that day, both for the daily and upcoming content some have been working on for weeks. At 3:45 p.m., we have a hand-off, where I meet with the night crew, the group that puts the pages together that turn into the print product you see each morning and the e-edition on Mondays.
In between, we are flooding content to our website as often as possible. Some breaking news stories that hit dailyitem.com might be updated online 20 times or more before the final product shows up in print.
So it’s a miracle in a lot of ways.
Some of my favorite moments in this job were Fridays at The Danville News, in the years before The Daily Item purchased the small family-owned paper. Some of us would arrive before sunrise to bang out the Friday paper — we were an afternoon paper at that time — then split for the afternoon, go cover football on Friday nights, head back to the office, push out the Saturday paper and race to the local bar before it closed.
There was a Hunger Games aspect to it. People wouldn’t save pages late in the shift and the computer would crash 10 minutes before finishing. At that point, an actual icon with a bomb and a lit fuse would appear on your screen, just to let you know you’re not going anywhere soon and those 50-cent drafts were on hold for a week.
The people that produce this newspaper, from the names you know and recognize to those printing it and shipping it out of the Raspberry Avenue facility, are dedicated to newspapering.
All hours of the day, every day of the year.
The people whose bylines you see most days in this newspaper — Marcia Moore, Rick Dandes, Francis Scarcella and Justin Strawser — are part of the public face of what we do. There are dozens you don’t know. They do it at any time of the day.
Hours after his story about an increase in violent crime in Sunbury stripped the top of last Sunday’s A1, Scarcella was on the scene of a homicide in Sunbury. He had been on the scene for more than an hour when my phone buzzed at 3:58 a.m. alerting me the story was on its way. The first version of the story was online a few hours later. It was updated 43 times by the time it showed up in Monday’s e-edition.
Scarcella ran out, just like others would have had they gotten the call, because he lives here and wants to let everyone know, good or bad, happy or sad, what is happening here.
