For individuals living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, care planning is essential to learning about medical and non-medical treatments, clinical trials, and support services available in their community.
Accessing these services results in a higher quality of life. Endorsed by the Alzheimer’s Association and its advocacy arm, the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement, the Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act will provide resources to better help their patients and families living with dementia.
Recently my fellow advocates and I met with staff from U.S. Representative Dan Meuser’s Pottsville office to express our thanks for his support of the Younger Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act and the Palliative Care and Hospice Education Training Act; both had recently passed in the U.S. House of Representatives. We also discussed with his district director, Katie Hetherington-Cunfer, the impact that caring for persons living with Alzheimer’s has on Pennsylvania and across the nation.
We asked that Meuser cosponsor the Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act. We are thrilled to share that Meuser has signed on to that legislation as a cosponsor, and has joined the Congressional Taskforce on Alzheimer’s Disease!
As Alzheimer’s advocates, we have both witnessed and felt the effects of living with Alzheimer’s on individuals and their families. We would like to thank Meuser for supporting 400,000 Pennsylvanians living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia’s and their caregivers.
Please thank Meuser for his continued support in the fight to end Alzheimer’s.
Desiree Dunleavy,
Shenandoah