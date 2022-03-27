The rebirth — or at least transformation — of the Susquehanna Valley Mall continued in earnest last week with a pair of announcements that continue to shape the future of the sprawling Snyder County business complex.
Within 24 hours, the Valley learned that a realty company has plans in place to turn the vacant 86,553-square foot former Bon-Ton location into 45 senior housing units, followed by news that Evangelical Community Hospital was moving several of its services across Route 15.
Each of them represents a new approach to repurposing malls.
At its essence, the success of malls has always been driven by foot traffic. The attraction years ago was dozens of shops were under one roof — or one location for outdoor, outlet-style locations — and you could get everything from the latest music, new shoes, a slice of pizza and an engagement ring all within one drive.
As retail began to shift online before COVID-19 — and almost completely online for a period of time early in the pandemic — malls saw less and less foot traffic. With them went the brick-and-mortar stores, a wave of exits that included small mom-and-pop shops, but also major anchor stores like Sears, JC Penney and Bon-Ton.
It has forced owners of these properties and economic developers to rethink the spaces.
We are beginning to see that transition here. Family Practice Center already has a significant presence in the former Sears location at the Selinsgrove mall, along with Geisinger. Evangelical’s shift of SUN Orthopaedic and its imaging center from a nearby location to a spot in the mall is another part of what is becoming a small medical hub in the mall.
That most certainly will increase foot traffic, creating more convenient stops for residents of the southern portion of the Valley and beyond who may have difficulty getting to Evangelical’s main campus in Lewisburg or Geisinger in Danville.
The addition of 45 housing units can do the same.
“It’s another unique way to redevelop ourselves,” said Mall General Manager Margie Deppen.
They both represent exciting changes, finding ways to repurpose once-popular stops. The plans fit in with others being used nationally. A recent Forbes article noted how malls across the nation are seeing an influx of health and wellness centers, workforce training locations and mixed housing units.
That is what we are seeing here, which creates a level of excitement around the property not seen in years.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.