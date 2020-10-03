Aside from the brevity of the text, the letter by Greg Cronomiz in the Sunday Item caught my attention for two other reasons. The first is the peculiar title affixed to the letter by The Daily Item, “Lying Liberals,” because when I review the content there seems to be no reference to anything like that.
Secondly, if Mr. Cronomiz wishes to assess the brains of public figures, perhaps he should consider the man behind the curtain in the White House. On second thought — allow me to reconsider — OK? He is the one, after all, who repeatedly claimed to be a stable genius — you see, geniuses must continually reinforce that for themselves because it is not readily evident.
Oh yeah, he also claimed to know more about ISIS than the military generals. Thirty-five years of dedicated service and study, combat experience, working yourself up through the ranks, sacrificing your family life is not really required — a draft dodger is even more qualified. This same man also asserted that his vast knowledge of epidemiology made a jaw-dropping impression on the doctors at CDC — when they could not understand how he was so knowledgeable about “this stuff,” he claimed to have a “great super-genius uncle” whose abilities wore off on him.
He harped on a cognitive test which he supposedly took, bragging that he got extra credit, “If you get it in order, you get extra points. They said nobody gets it in order,” Trump said.
Hmmm, perhaps he does have a “large brain” after all!?
James Swartz,
Lewisburg