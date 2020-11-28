We have heard recently “Who would Jesus vote for?”
Think about that for a day. What would a letter to the editor from Jesus look like? It’s pretty easy to know because it is outlined in the Bible.
It would go something like this:
The creator never intended man to rule himself. He told Adam and Eve what to do and what not to do.
Adam and Eve chose self-rule. God put them outside the Garden of Eden.
In that situation, man came up with many forms of government. They have been a disaster.
I know it might be hard to believe, but as chapter two of the Book of Daniel — especially verse 44 — says, God will destroy every one of man’s governments, including some you may think are really great. His government will last forever.
Sorry, but politics will be gone forever. Today was foretold to be like the days of Noah. They took no note until the flood came and swept them all away.
Yes, the world’s problems will be over.
I am not a Republican. I am not a Democrat. I am not an Independent. I am a Christian.
Christ does not exist divided. I have chosen God’s government. It will not be soiled by man’s politics.
Richard Kemble,
Watsontown