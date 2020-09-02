It seems many voters choose to live in a bubble of denial. Facts don’t matter because they want to believe what they want to believe and anything that contradicts those beliefs is just ignored and rationalized. There is no reasoning or arguing with them. No matter the amount of corruption, the lies, the deaths, they just ignore it all and keep their faces turned to Fox because it reinforces their values and beliefs.
The disinformation being fed as a steady diet to these people is poison. But they love to drink the Kool-Aid.
If you have not yet made up your mind about who to vote for this November, ask yourself just one question: How has each man lived his life and what kind of man is he? Look not only at what they say but what they do and have done with their lives. The answer is so clear. No one could make a serious argument that it is our current president with his divorces, his corrupt offspring, his dysfunctional family, his affairs, his ignorance, his bankruptcies, his narcissism, his pathological lies, his corruption, his incompetence, his admiration of dictators. The man for this job, for this moment, for this democracy — no matter your political party or beliefs — is Joe Biden.
Margaret Rock,
Lewisburg