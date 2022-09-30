Two months ago, I stated in a letter to the newspaper that the management of the county prison is a disaster. Nothing has changed. I also warned about the dangers this poor management has created.
It was reported this week that a prison guard was attacked by an inmate. In that report, the prison warden stated that the compliment of correctional officers is short by 40 employees. Fortunately, the guard that was attacked did not receive serious injuries. But what about next time?
Recently, Commissioners Joe Klebon, who is vice president of the prison board, and Commissioner Sam Schiccatano had to declare a “state of emergency” because of problems at the prison. That was 12 weeks ago. Yet the conditions at the prison have not changed.
Obviously, Klebon and Schiccatano’s plan to create a pool of retired law enforcement officers and prison guards to work part-time, earning $20 to $25 an hour to fill staff shortages is a failure. They resorted to recruiting court probation officers to work part-time at the prison.
The starting salary of a full-time correctional officer is $14.70 an hour. What did paying others $30 to $45 an hour do to the morale of those correctional officers? How could Klebon and Scicchitano think they would attract new prison staff at $14.70 an hour when many businesses are now paying a $20 an hour starting salary? The prison still remains dangerously understaffed.
Commissioners Klebon and Scicchitano have been taking credit for a balanced budget. The county has saved hundreds of thousands of dollars because the prison is not properly staffed. Are Klebon and Scicchitano purposely keeping the prison understaffed, putting guards, inmates and area residents at risk, to help prop up their bloated budget?
If it were not for the payroll savings from the understaffed prison and COVID grant money that has been used for general fund expenses, the county would be on the verge of bankruptcy.
There is about $5 million of COVID grant money that has not yet been spent. In my opinion, Klebon and Scicchitano will use more of the COVID grant funds for general fund expenses so they can continue to cover up the county budget deficit caused by their mismanagement. I also predict, as we get closer to the commissioner’s election in 2023, they will start playing Santa Claus and pass some of the COVID grant money out to businesses and organizations in an obvious attempt to get votes.
I believe that after Commissioners Klebon and Scicchitano spend all the COVID grant money, the county budget will end up deeply in the red. I predict they will then pass a big tax increase for Northumberland County residents or they could quite possibly have to declare bankruptcy.
Vinny Clausi, a former Northumberland County commissioner, lives in Coal Township.