The owner of a hemp manufacturing company that makes biodegradable containers, cups, plates, utensils and boxes said he plans to create about 400 jobs by 2023 at the former Sunbury Textile Mills plant.
That comes as good news here in Pennsylvania, a state that lost 769,000 manufacturing jobs in one month at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and has since been slowly regaining these important employment opportunities.
During a tour of the former Glen Raven Custom Fabrics plant in Sunbury on Tuesday, Soheil Shahrooz, the chief executive officer of Sivana Converting LLC, told U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-12, and other state and local officials Tuesday, that the first phase of the project is expected to begin in June with about 50 workers and continue to expand over the next year, as he works to fill the 350,00-square-foot manufacturing space with equipment and employees.
The goal is to produce 100 percent hemp-based products, tapping supplies provided by about 70 hemp farmers across Pennsylvania.
“What attracted us to Pennsylvania is obviously the love and guidance we’ve gotten since we entered and the hemp farmers here,” Shahrooz said. “We know they’re all looking for more of a reliable source to take their product.”
Keller noted that during an age of supply-line problems extending to manufacturing in China, it will be good to have a local manufacturing firm here in Central Pennsylvania using supplies grown here in the commonwealth.
The creation of new jobs will also boost the local and state economy, which lost 769,000 manufacturing jobs in one month — from March to April 2020 — but has since managed to gain back about 614,000 of those manufacturing jobs, according to the most recent figures published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
There are currently about 5.5 million manufacturing jobs across Pennsylvania, including 18,000 manufacturing workers in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties, according to the December figures published by the state Department of Labor and Industry. Fortunately, those numbers have been holding steady over the past few months. There are currently about 5,400 manufacturing jobs in Northumberland County, up about 100 since December 2020, but down from 5,700 in December 2019.
Jennifer Wakeman, the executive director of DRIVE, a regional economic council that has been working to market the Sunbury factory donated by Glen Raven, said during Tuesday’s tour that she is excited about the possibilities offered by Sivana.
“It’s a process, but we’ll see them grow over time,” she said. “They know how to make this work. Hemp can be a large industry for this area.”
As we continue to emerge from the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s a bit of good news we all need to hear.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.