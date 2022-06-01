Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 301 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA CAMERON CENTRE CLEARFIELD CLINTON COLUMBIA ELK LYCOMING MCKEAN MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND POTTER SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SULLIVAN TIOGA UNION WARREN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BERWICK, BLOOMSBURG, BRADFORD, CLEARFIELD, COUDERSPORT, DANVILLE, DUBOIS, EMPORIUM, LAPORTE, LEWISBURG, LOCK HAVEN, MANSFIELD, POTTSVILLE, RENOVO, RIDGWAY, SELINSGROVE, SHAMOKIN, ST. MARYS, STATE COLLEGE, SUNBURY, WARREN, WELLSBORO, AND WILLIAMSPORT.