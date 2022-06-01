The Pennsylvania GOP is proud of the many candidates it had for the primary. And I agree. The bottom of the list had great ideas for education, taxes, economy, and more. The cream at the top had only pro-life (taking women’s rights away and maybe their voting rights also since they are not in control of their own bodies) and pro-gun.
They are also pro-Trump (another $4 plus trillion to the national debt and his quotes of lie often enough and people will believe it and we knew many were going to die but that’s the way it is).
The GOP had some great candidates who were ignored because of the follow the leader attitude. If people would start thinking for themselves this country might have a great future.
Now we learn in the 2020 Presidential Election the GOP wanted any mail-in ballot without the date next to their signature thrown out. Now they are suing to have those votes counted. Makes you wonder which side of their mouths they are talking from? Of course that has been going on since the 2016 election.
William Herrold,
Northumberland