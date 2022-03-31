In a small community, news of an employer like Merck Cherokee planning to close is a haymaker that still has residents and community leaders reeling a week later.
The impact on around 300 plant employees is the first, most obvious concern.
Beginning in 2024, Merck will begin closing the Riverside plant and eventually, about 300 employees will either have to take positions at other Merck facilities or find a new job.
The Cherokee plant is Northumberland County’s ninth-largest employer — according to data released in February by the U.S. Department of Labor and Industry — out of 1,649 businesses. It will be difficult for a county, even one as large as Northumberland, to absorb that kind of blow.
There are jobs available in the current market, but how many of them require skill sets that are transferable? How many of them will pay new employees a similar wage?
How many of those employees will be forced to move themselves and their families out of the area?
Couple that concern with the next big question: What happens to the large empty manufacturing facility along the Susquehanna River?
Merck said during its announcement it has no plans to sell the facility, which was first built in the 1940s. The Cherokee Ordnance Works, operated by Heyden Chemical Company, manufactures products essential to making explosives used in munitions. The plant closed soon after WWII, but a deal between the U.S. government and Merck Chemical Co. was finalized on Aug. 1, 1950.
In 2005, five years after celebrating its 50th anniversary, Merck announced plans to sell five of its 31 manufacturing plants, including the Cherokee plant, in an effort to save $4 billion. In 2007, Cherokee was sold to Philadelphia-based PRWT Services Inc., which kept the plant as a pharmaceutical manufacturer, hired all of the employees and expanded the facility.
By 2010, Merck had purchased the plant back from PRWT and a year later announced 5,000 U.S. jobs would be cut in another money-saving effort.
Those cuts were the end of a roller coaster ride that brought the plant workforce to about 300, which is where it has stood for almost 10 years.
Elected officials and business leaders in Montour and Northumberland counties — likely still reeling — are already taking action.
Jennifer Wakeman, executive director of economic development council DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy) that serves Montour, Snyder, Union, Northumberland and Columbia counties, said last week Merck had reached out to DRIVE.
“We need to better understand the company’s plan not only for the employees but also the facility,” said Wakeman. “In providing a two-year timeline for winding down operations, Merck has time to evaluate and develop a strategy for the closure. Public partners such as Advance Central PA and CareerLink as well as DRIVE and others will work with the Merck team to provide an array of services to employees and the company.”