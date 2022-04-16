What started out as a fundraiser by Fritz Heinemann and the Andy Russell Foundation, promoting Buddy Benches at Everyone’s Playground at East Snyder Park turned into a major project. Fritz spoke to a local company that donated all the wood. Pete DeWire contacted Dennis Slaybauch to see if anyone in his Selinsgrove Boy Scout Troop 419 needed an Eagle Scout project, which led us to Zach Smith.
Zach then took “the bull by the horns.” He gathered his Scouts, paint, and paintbrushes, got the painting done and assembled the Buddy Benches. The concrete bases for the benches were dug by Dave Bowersox, D.B. Construction, who also made the forms and poured the concrete. The sites for the concrete slabs were leveled and forms placed by the Susquehanna University men’s basketball team.
Dedication of more than 16 Buddy Benches will be held at 10 a.m. April 22 at Everyone’s Playground, East Snyder Park. It will be a very colorful event.
Thank you, to all those that helped at East Snyder Park, a place where kids and parents can relax and play — together.
Upcoming events at the park include the construction of a duplex comfort/restroom at Everyone’s Playground this season.
Penn Township purchased and the Penn Township crew assembled the aluminum bleachers on our sports fields. Bleachers were purchased over a four-year period. Half are in place with two more years remaining.
East Snyder Park is very fortunate to have so many civic-minded people willing to help.
Cookie DeWire,
Volunteer at East Snyder Park