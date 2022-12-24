For the first time in six years, Pennsylvania’s gas tax will rise as the calendar rolls into 2023. The news comes as gas prices have slowly decreased since spikes upward of $5 a gallon earlier this year, where they now average $3.63 a gallon statewide, about 53 cents more than the national average.
According to the state Department of Revenue, the state gas tax will climb 3.5 cents a gallon to 61.1 cents next year. Couple that with the federal excise fee of 18.3 cents per gallon, and Pennsylvania’s drivers will pay 79.4 cents for each gallon. That means about 22 percent of each gallon of gas we pump into our vehicles beginning Jan. 1 is for tax.
The per-gallon tax on diesel is also on the rise, from 74.1 cents to 78.5 cents. The federal excise tax on diesel is 24.3 cents per gallon pushing the combined tax above $1.02, according to CNHI’s Eric Scicchitano.
As always, Pennsylvanians will pay more at the pump than just about anyone, largely due to the gas tax. According to data from the American Petroleum Institute and the Independent Fiscal Office, Pennsylvania’s specific excise tax was already the highest in the country. State-related taxes and fees assessed in California and Illinois bump Pennsylvania to third-highest overall.
When gas prices shot up about $5 earlier this year, federal and state lawmakers called for a temporary gas tax holiday. Nothing ever materialized at the state or federal level, because too much money is to be made.
Nearly all of us have to drive in some capacity; choosing not to drive isn’t an option, so we pay the prices as they are. When we see nearly a quarter of every dollar we pump in vehicles going to tax, it can be frustrating.
As noted previously in this space, if the money is being spent wisely and efficiently, the cost is worth the pain.
Revenue from Pennsylvania’s gas tax goes into a bunch of different buckets, including one that funds highway and bridge construction in the state. Roadway maintenance and improvements also get a share, as does the Pennsylvania State Police budget and PennDOT.
Here in the region, we are seeing significant changes because of this funding. Half of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project opened this year, paid for in part because of funds from the gas tax. We’ve seen major construction projects in Northumberland borough and Sunbury in recent years, projects that improved the flow of traffic or eliminated other long-standing problems like localized flooding.
If we continue to see infrastructure improvements as we have, the price feels like it is worth the temporary pain.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.