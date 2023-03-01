The month of March presents a number of opportunities for people to support the work of a national charitable organization that has been helping people in need for the past 142 years.
This month marks the 80th annual American Red Cross Month celebration, an annual, national tradition started by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1943 to help support the organization founded in 1881 by Clara Barton and a group of her acquaintances in Washington, D.C.
“When help can’t wait during emergencies, people in Pennsylvania rally together to provide relief and hope for neighbors in need,” said Jorge Martinez, CEO of the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania. “This humanitarian spirit is at the heart of our community, and we are proud to honor all those who make our mission possible during this year’s Red Cross Month celebration.”
The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania, which operates a headquarters in Pittsburgh, seven regional chapter offices across the state and a local office at 249 Farley Circle, Lewisburg, encourages residents to mark the annual celebration with a financial donation, volunteering time, taking a lifesaving skills course or donating blood.
March 22 is the annual Red Cross Giving Day, a campaign encouraging donations online at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance to people affected by disasters — ones to affect an entire nation, community or single home.
Residents also could join a rewarding day of giving back by volunteering their time.
“Volunteers are part of everything we do, and there’s a volunteer opportunity for everyone,” the organization writes. “Red Cross ‘everyday heroes’ come from all walks of life. Everyone has something special to offer, including you.”
We all can stand ready and prepared to help others in the event of a medical emergency by taking a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid, CPR and the use of an AED, babysitting and child care or swimming and water safety.
Those who volunteer to donate their blood can help prevent a blood shortage any time during the year. Those who donate blood, platelets or plasma this month will receive a $10 gift card and be automatically entered for a chance to win one of five $3,000 gift cards.
All of these measures reflect the visions of founder Clara Baron, who first heard of a Swiss-inspired global Red Cross network while visiting Europe following the American Civil War. She led the organization for 23 years in the late 1800s, during which time the Red Cross conducted its first domestic and overseas disaster relief efforts, aided the United States military during the Spanish-American War and successfully campaigned for the inclusion of peacetime relief work as part of the global Red Cross network.
Today, the American Red Cross continues to shelter, feed and provide comfort to victims of disasters, supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply, teaches lifesaving skills, distributes international humanitarian aid and supports veterans, military members and their families.
The month of March is a time to celebrate all of it. For more information, visit online at redcross.org.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.