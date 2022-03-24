Valley prep sports teams are two wins away from continuing a remarkable run of success in state tournaments over the past 18 months.
At noon over the next two days, two Valley girls basketball teams — Northumberland Christian in Class A today and Southern Columbia in 2A on Friday — will play for state championships. The Tigers, after dethroning defending champion Mount Carmel, are looking to make it back-to-back 2A titles for the region.
Since the start of the 2020-21 school year, local high school sports teams have won a dozen team state championships across all seasons. Lewisburg’s boys cross country team has won the last three state titles; Southern’s football team the last five and Shikellamy’s girls bowling team three of the last five.
A run of this type, across a myriad of sports, is rare. A little more than a decade ago, Warrior Run’s girls soccer teams won consecutive state titles in 2010 and 2011. The only other state championship around that time frame was Selinsgrove’s football team in 2009. Three titles in three years.
So be sure to enjoy this current run. It may never happen again.
It’s a testament to the hard work our Valley student-athletes put in on and off the court and fields of play. Then you think about the high level of coaching here in our Valley, which has the state’s all-time winningest high school football coach (Jim Roth at Southern), other soccer dynasty-makers (Ben Kettlewell at Lewisburg and Derek Stine at Southern) and dozens of others who have lifted their athletes and respective communities to remarkable heights.
Northumberland Christian feels like the little engine that could. According to the most recent PIAA enrollment figures, there are about two dozen girls at Northumberland Christian School. Only nine other schools playing girls basketball in Pennsylvania have fewer.
The Warriors have been building to this moment for a few years. They won back-to-back Christian league national titles a few seasons ago, were set for the state semifinals when COVID shut down the state tournament in 2020 and made it back to the semis before losing a year ago.
Now they have taken another step in the state bracket to the final game.
Southern Columbia enters Friday’s game after winning 20 games in a row. The Tigers are 29-1 and have not lost in more than two months.
The players on this team are used to winning. Many of them were members of SCA’s girls soccer team that has won the last two state titles. At Southern, state finals could be added to the teams’ regular-season schedules in some sports.
Still, don’t take for granted what is happening right now, an incredible run of success that will be a topic of discussion at class reunions for years to come.
NOTES: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.