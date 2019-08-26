How many people do you know who were excited to finally have access to affordable health care through the Affordable Care Act (ACA), then watched their premiums keep rising over the past few years? How many of them have pre-existing conditions and simply cannot afford to go without coverage?
The ACA was working, providing affordable, accessible coverage. Unfortunately, the Trump administration has systematically undermined health care for tens of millions by destabilizing private insurance markets, even taking legal action to invalidate the ACA. This would threaten coverage of not only ACA beneficiaries, but also anyone with a pre-existing condition.
Thankfully, leaders in our commonwealth have taken action that will result in significant health care savings for Pennsylvanians.
This spring, the Pennsylvania legislature voted almost unanimously to establish a new Pennsylvania-based online health insurance marketplace — instead of using the federal healthcare.gov system. Gov. Tom Wolf quickly signed the bill, and the state is already moving forward in the process of creating the marketplace.
In a time when bipartisanship is rare, this stands out as an example of smart policy design that will reduce the cost of health insurance for Pennsylvanians buying coverage through the marketplace, without costing taxpayers a dime.
How will the new marketplace save Pennsylvanians money?
Currently, Pennsylvania pays over $88 million to use the federal healthcare.gov system, In contrast, the cost of running a state-based online marketplace is estimated at $30-35 million per year. That extra $50 million-plus will be used as part of an innovative proposal to reduce the costs of health insurance for individuals and small businesses buying plans on the marketplace through a new reinsurance program. Put simply, reinsurance means that the state will absorb the costs of catastrophic care faced by insurance companies, lowering their risk and allowing them to charge less for their plans.
This proposal is expected to immediately lower premiums across the board by 5 to 10 percent without costing taxpayers any additional dollars.
This reduction in out-of-pocket costs for Pennsylvanians comes at a critical time, particularly in light of a recent study which shows that 1 in 2 Pennsylvanians say they struggle to afford health care, and 4 in 5 are worried about affording health care in the future.
In addition, the benefits of the new online health insurance marketplace go beyond cost reduction. The new Pennsylvania-based marketplace will put oversight and control of our state’s health insurance marketplace where it belongs: in Pennsylvania, not in Washington.
Pennsylvania officials will gain significant oversight over the operation of the health insurance marketplace. This will allow them to make decisions that take into account the needs of Pennsylvania’s diverse communities and implement innovative new ideas in local markets.
You may have concerns about the technical challenges of operating an online marketplace, especially after the challenging and widely criticized rollout of the federal healthcare.gov system. But operating a state health insurance marketplace has become simpler and more intuitive over time. Pennsylvania can avoid some of the initial technology problems and pitfalls experienced by other states by using a vendor experienced in designing, testing, and implementing existing state online marketplaces. More than a dozen states already run their own health insurance marketplace, and four more are in the process of establishing one. These offer a range of models for Pennsylvania to work with.
Pennsylvania is already moving forward with this exciting proposal, and the marketplace is expected to be up and running by 2020. People should be able to purchase health insurance policies that will begin in 2021.
This legislation, which was nearly unanimously passed, is evidence that our state-elected officials can work in a bipartisan manner to improve our health care system and guarantee affordability and accessibility for Pennsylvanians.
We issue a collective thank you to all who voted in support of this legislation, including Senators Gordner and Yaw and Representatives Culver and Masser; we also extend our gratitude to Governor Wolf for signing and implementing.
Dwayne Heisler is a leader in Susquehanna Valley Progress and advocates for affordable and accessible healthcare for all.