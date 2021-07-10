Two Valley United Ways are considering merging into a larger program, a move that almost makes too much sense.
This week, the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way (GSVUW) and the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties announced that discussions are underway for a potential permanent merger, an expansion of their already existing collaboration across areas of impact.
Adrienne Mael, the head of the Columbia-Montour group, will take over the interim leadership role for both organizations as a national search continues for a permanent head of the Sunbury-based Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. She will hold the title of president and CEO of both groups which cover five Valley counties: Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union.
Not all mergers or partnerships seem like good fits. Some are forced based on financial implications or the conclusion of a power struggle.
This partnership isn’t one of those. It is difficult to see many if any, hurdles.
In addition to geographic sensibilities, the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties and the GSVUW already collaborate and even share staff. One of the goals of the merger would be to share back-office staff as a potential cost-saver.
The larger goal, the goal of every social service outreach like United Ways, is to expand its impact to more people across more social issues, from housing to utility aid, to drug programs and youth intervention. Having the two programs partnered up means that, perhaps, they wouldn’t be fighting for the same grant monies or donations. Mael is looking for a quick return on the additional duties: She said the two organizations would be submitting a joint diversity, equity and inclusion grant application this week.
“We already have a lot of shared partnerships. If we stop duplicating services we can serve our communities better,” Mael said.
“Now, more than ever, social service organizations must unite for the common good,” Columbia-Montour United Way board president Liz Masich said. “Some mergers make sense, and this is one of those mergers. We strongly believe that our five-county area and our partner agencies will benefit from this endeavor.”
Mael and outgoing GSVUW president & CEO Joanne Troutman have partnered on dozens of programs and Mael said the two organizations already have a “strong bond.” GSVUW board president Kristen Moyer called it a “natural fit.”
It’s easy to see they are all correct.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.