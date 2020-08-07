It was only a matter of time. Still, the trend of people aggressively overreacting to wearing a mask when required by businesses or medical centers is deeply concerning.
A New Columbia woman is accused of blowing into the face of a nurse at Evangelical Community Hospital after refusing to comply with the hospital’s safety protocols. As the woman was being screened for COVID-19, police said the woman took off her mask and twice blew into the nurse’s face before unleashing multiple obscenities and refusing to answer standard screening questions, police said.
Also, an investigation is under way in Lycoming County after state police at Montoursville say a man displayed his concealed firearm to a pair of 17-year-old employees of a restaurant who approached him about not wearing a mask.
Elsewhere, the Associated Press reports a Florida man was arrested after spitting in the face of a boy wearing a mask in a restaurant. Police said a 47-year-old man told the child to remove his mask, “then grabbed the boy’s hand tightly and put his face next to the child’s, telling the boy he now had the coronavirus.” The Associated Press said.
Each of the cases is troubling in their own right. Two of them involved juveniles and the other a medical professional. One involved a weapon.
All three involve massive overreactions to a simple protocol in place to help us emerge from our current climate.
Far too many people fail to comprehend this basic premise: The more people that consistently wear masks and follow other mitigating protocols, the quicker all of us will be able to return to as normal a life as COVID-19 will permit without a vaccine.
These selfish acts only extend the pain we are all feeling. Refusing to wear a mask doesn’t make you a rebel or patriotic.
It pushes the resumption of normal life back on the calendar.
“There are, on occasion, individuals who challenge these requests. Evangelical staff have handled these situations professionally and in a manner that works toward diffusing extreme emotions,” Evangelical President and CEO Kendra Aucker said.
We are all living in stressful times and these situations often force emotional reactions.
While we continue to learn more about the virus and power toward a vaccine as early as the end of the year, we know that social distancing, masking and other often-repeated mitigation efforts have worked.
So if you aren’t willing to wear a mask where businesses require it or can’t stay far enough apart consistently, stay home. Those are the options. Otherwise, you are extending this pandemic for all of us.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.