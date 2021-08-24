I listened last week as multiple districts (15 out of 17 districts in our local IU) decided to make masking voluntary in their district buildings. Despite the CDC’s recommendations that masks should be worn regardless of vaccination status, despite the encouragement of the American Academy of Pediatrics (70,000 pediatric physician members) to mask students as they return to school our local districts have ignored the wisdom of the experts thus putting thousands of young people at risk. It isn’t even just young people at risk, it is our entire community.
We live in a unique area where there is a lot of cross-county traffic. So while looking at Montour County numbers or Columbia County numbers is useful the fact remains that there is cross-county contamination. Therefore looking at singular county numbers is a very myopic approach. Perhaps the entire IU could have gotten together and come up with a uniform health and safety plan to aid in the fight against COVID-19 and the delta variant in this area. But instead of this, we have 17 school districts all with some form of crossover between them with 17 different plans.
Why districts didn’t mandate masks is a mystery to me. Maybe they didn’t want to deal with the parental backlash. Maybe they are just sick and tired of COVID and think that they can just wish it away. But in many cases, the district’s reason for not mandating masks was because they couldn’t police mask-wearing.
This seems rather odd, since masks are pretty noticeable when worn properly. It would be obvious at a momentary glance if a student was or wasn’t wearing a mask. But yet districts said they couldn’t police this even when they police short length, the wording on T-shirts or whether a (female) student’s T-shirt is too low cut. All of those instances take much longer to notice than whether or not a mask is being worn properly.
Why am I so pro-mask? First, it is simple, my mask (and vaccine) protects you, and your mask (and vaccine) protects me. I care about other people. Second, I want my kids (and all kids) in school as much as possible this year. Third, are masks really that bad? I mean nobody can see if I have food in my teeth, I don’t have to worry about my coffee breath. And finally, I can make all the snarky faces and stick out my tongue and nobody can see it. So seriously people just wear the mask.
If masks were required then only the exposed individual would have to quarantine. Since that isn’t the case our teachers who are already wearing the hat of a teacher, a social worker, friend etc., now get to also be contact tracers. Who was wearing a mask today, who wasn’t wearing a mask today? Then once that is figured out they can decide who does or doesn’t need to stay home from school and for how long. Oh, wait. There’s more. Were any of these kids vaccinated? Oh, two were but one wasn’t but he was wearing a mask, but the exposed student wasn’t masked so now the exposed student and the unmasked unvaccinated student need quarantined but the two unmasked, vaccinated students are “safe.” Phew!
That’s a lot of work. Now imagine that 5, 10, 15 to 20 times in the next few weeks. Instead of concentrating on educating our students’ districts may now be overwhelmed with contact tracing. All because nobody wants to take a stand and make masks mandatory.
So hold on folks this year could be a rollercoaster and we haven’t even discussed the chaos that will ensue when we have a teacher quarantined and no substitutes available. But go on now, refuse that vaccine. Keep telling me how microparticles are getting through my mask anyway. Explain once again that prolonged mask usage can cause O2 sats to decrease. Don’t wear that mask and next year we may be looking at the same issue. But hey, the third time is the charm, right?
Heather Hackenberg lives in Danville.