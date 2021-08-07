Pretty much everyone I know who’s had the opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine has gotten it.
From immediate and extended family members to friends and work colleagues, they’ve all received both shots. I greatly appreciate that.
Granted, taken all together, we’re not talking about a huge number of people. But it still provides some measure of comfort.
There’d be more people in that group if children under the age of 12 — including our five grandchildren — could be vaccinated, but that still seems to be a ways off.
Reports I’ve read on the topic indicate we’re probably talking about the end of this year or early next before vaccinations for younger children will be approved.
I read on the The Hill website on Thursday that Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said “the odds are high” that a vaccine for children under 12 will be approved during the next school year.
Heck, that could mean next spring.
In the meantime, I’m concerned that Valley school districts have so far taken the position that masking will be optional once the school year starts, except on school buses, where federal transportation mask mandates still apply.
There’s wiggle room, they all have indicated, should things get worse or if masking re-emerges as a mandate. But for now, it’s optional across the boards.
Although recently revised CDC guidelines recommend that everyone in school buildings wear masks whether or not they are vaccinated, Gov. Tom Wolf has said he will not make mask wearing in schools a mandate.
Schools begin to open around here on Aug. 16, when Line Mountain starts classes. They’ll be followed by Mifflinburg and Milton on Aug. 19 and then pretty much everyone else the week of Aug. 23.
Last Sunday, The Daily Item’s Eric Scicchitano reported that Shikellemy, Mount Carmel, Line Mountain, Danville and Selinsgrove school districts had already decided that masking would be optional. On Tuesday night, the Mifflinburg Area School District joined that list. Plans elsewhere are still pending, but they all seem to be leaning in the masks optional direction.
There are two main reasons why I find this troubling.
First, we have an entire group of students for whom vaccination is not yet possible. From kindergarten all the way up to the sixth grade, most if not all students will at least start the school year unvaccinated.
Second, we have no idea how many teachers and other school district personnel have been vaccinated. There is no mandate for them to do so.
It seems to me it would make a lot of sense to require masks for students and teachers in grades K-to-6, for their own health and the health of those around them.
Penn Live reported this week that two Dauphin County school districts — Steelton Highspire and Susquehanna Township — have said they will require students to wear masks when classes resume.
They quoted Steelton-Highspire Superintendent Travis Waters as saying it was not a difficult decision.
“It’s all about the delta strain,” Waters told Penn Live. “I’m glad we made the decision.”
He should be.
My wife and I have two granddaughters in the North Penn School District in Montgomery County, where mask-wearing is also planned to be optional. We’re concerned about that. So is their mom.
I know it’s no fun to wear a mask, but until this virus surge calms back down, I hope more districts reconsider mandating masks, at least for students up to the sixth grade.
