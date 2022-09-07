I was thinking about former President Trump’s contention that in the removal of Confederate monuments, we are losing our history. History is a construct and we, its authors. The past is the past, but we never completely capture it in the making of history. There are so many moving parts and so many parts lost forever in the tattered tapestry of time. Then there is the weighting of what we know.
The former president seems to think it is fixed, that the removal of monuments (some would say idols) erases the past. Hardly! That said, history does change and should change over time as we gain a better understanding of the past as it was, and its meaning for us today.
We can debate whether Gen. Robert E. Lee and others warrant statues, but in our decision rests considerable responsibility for what we choose to elevate speaks to who we are. In the case of Lee, he was a master tactician and superb leader. He also took up arms against the United States and in doing so defended the institution of slavery. Both are true. Both have their place in the tapestry but, Lee's defense of the indefensible renders his military prowess a tarnished narrative.
Recently, the US Army War College in Carlisle removed from public view a 2014 faculty picture featuring now gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano in the gray coat of a Confederate soldier, musket in hand. He was not playing the part of a re-enactor that day. A War College spokesperson noted at the picture’s removal that Mastriano’s poor choice of dress sent a message contrary to the Army’s values (Loyalty to the Constitution, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Integrity, and Personal Courage). Given that more than 500 soldiers of the Army of the United States who sacrificed their lives during the conflict rest in a mass grave in Carlisle’s Ashland Cemetery, Mastriano’s choice of uniform seems at best in poor taste, at worst a glimpse into his soul, especially when one sees the Civil War for what it was, namely an armed insurrection against the government of the United States. Mastriano’s role in the failed insurrection of 2021 seems to suggest which choice best explains his gray coat. For the record, the honored dead of Ashland were laid to rest in coats of blue.
Joseph R Fischer,
Northumberland