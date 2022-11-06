Doug Mastriano will damage (not fix) Pennsylvania's school system. Our current education system in Pennsylvania is not broken. Any system, as complex as education, has issues that must constantly be addressed in a realistic manner. Our education system must be flexible in order to meet the needs of the students that walk through our school doors each and every morning.
Teaching one's subject matter is the easy portion of the day. However, many times educators encounter problems that the students bring with them from their home environment and those unexpected problems must be addressed immediately.
Each day educators are expected to work miracles never knowing what problems will be encountered throughout the day.
At the end of the day when students leave and get on the bus, they return to their world. A world, perhaps, contrary to what we as educators presented to them.
Every educator throughout the day may have students experiencing a variety of situations in their lives such as: health problems of their own or a family member, parental divorce, addiction, a family member in prison, supervised visitation with a parent, abusive family members, foster care, bullying, an unemployed parent, family chores, death of a family member or pet, sexual abuse, identity issues, boy/girlfriend issues, hunger and homelessness. Any or all of these situations can occur in an educator's normal, ordinary school day. Yet many think school personnel, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and educators are over-paid, as does the current republican candidate for governor.
The Mastriano plan for Pennsylvania's public schools is to cut $12.75 billion from school districts' budgets. Below I have listed the dollar amount school districts in surrounding counties may lose along with the number of staff that may lose their jobs due to Mastriano's monetary cuts, if he is elected governor of Pennsylvania. The above figures were taken from www.psea.org/Mastriano cuts:
• Benton: $5,153,690, budget cut; 54 staff cut
• Berwick: $13,424,032, 168
• Bloomsburg: $6,237,532, 70
• Central Columbia: $7,678,880, 88
• Danville: $7,203,388, 78
• Lewisburg: $9,181,388, 91
• Mifflinburg: $7,184,480, 83
• Milton: $9,639,032, 113
• Millville: $4,363,726, 56
• Selinsgrove: $9,539,832, 92
• Shamokin: $2,798,454, 31
• Shikellamy: $11,915,324, 64
• Southern Columbia: $5,782,672, 64
• Warrior Run: $6,014,904, 51
Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman do not support the above cuts and recognize that many school districts are already facing staff shortages and financial difficulties. Please consider your local school district when voting this Tuesday.
Thomas N. Benfer,
Danville
Retired Central Columbia science teacher