A recent letter (Jan. 30) suggests that a flat tax is preferable to a graduated tax based on income because a graduated tax unfairly burdens people with higher incomes. The letter-writer believes that high-income folks don’t benefit from government spending as much as low-income folks.
Actually, it’s the other way around. There are countless examples but here are a few that come to mind. Our military is often deployed to protect the foreign holdings of fat-cat investors, while low-income folks don’t own overseas factories. Monetary policies like ZIRP (zero-percent interest) and QE (quantitative easing) are used to prop up Wall Street; low-income folks don’t own stocks. The FAA budget helps the jet-set crowd travel; low-income folks don’t fly. When you look at the big picture, it’s clear that an awful lot of government spending benefits only high-income folks.
But let’s forget about fairness and just focus on the mathematical realities of a flat tax. If you think everyone, regardless of income, should pay the exact same amount to fund government services, then you must also believe we’re all on the hook equally to pay off the national debt. Right now, that debt is $23.3 trillion and our population is 329 million. The debt, distributed evenly, means every man, woman and child in the United States is on the hook for $70,000. If you have a family of four, your household owes $280,000. A flat tax would result in most Americans being unable to pay their share on April 15.
If the tax burden is evenly distributed, wealth should also be evenly distributed. It’s only fair.
Gary Kendall,
New Berlin