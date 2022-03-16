Rather than whine about high gasoline and diesel prices, do something about it.
This is not our first encounter with high petroleum prices.
At least there is adequate supplies unlike the oil embargoes of the 1970s with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
Unlike the OPEC days, prices are high but there are no long lines at gas stations that are open 24/7 now, and there are no odd/even day restrictions to buy gas based on your license plate number.
The speed limits were reduced and much lower.
Hello, elected officials. Is it time to reduce speed limits, again?
Sound familiar? Learn how to use less petroleum through efficiency and conservation — something our elected officials, TV opinionators, and AM talk-radio hosts should be doing rather than playing the blame game. Give your viewers and listeners something they can use.
During the first OPEC oil embargo we, as a society and country, did not know better. Energy was cheap, plentiful, and conservation and efficiency were not in our vocabulary. We were wasteful and inefficient
In the 70s, our cars and trucks had no digital display for calculating MPG.
Everyone knows this acronym, without being spelled out. Right? Can you calculate your MPG?
Let’s review the basics as a refresher for elders and conservation 101 for others.
n Slow down. Drive the speed limit. An engine is most efficient at the lowest speed in the highest gear. Beyond that increased wind resistance and friction decrease MPG.
n Avoid fast acceleration and hard stops. Easy on the gas. Drive light and moderately.
n Combine trips when you can.
n Carpool. Share rides and necessary trips with others.
n Keep engines tuned with tires inflated to recommended pressures.
n Maximize efficiency, minimize consumption and waste.
n Thinking about buying a large truck or SUV with low MPG? Think again. Fuel and vehicles both cost more. Maintain what you have.
n Consider alternative fuels, electric, public transportation when you can.
n Remove/reduce unneeded weight in cabin, trunk, bed, and on the roof, which increases drag/wind resistance on a vehicle.
n Don’t idle vehicle whether to warm or cool it, shop or stop at the ATM, or play with your phone. Turn the vehicle off.
n What is MPG when vehicle is idling and not moving? (Answer at end of this article…)
n Enable and keep EcoStart on vehicles that have it.
n Walk and bicycle more.
n Live in, support and buy homes in walkable communities where driving is a choice and not a necessity.
n Elect and hold public officials accountable to build, maintain and keep sidewalks and rail trails open and accessible.
n Walk to work, school, shop, visit, bank, post office and whatever…
n When driving, yield to and give pedestrians and cyclists a break, literally and figuratively. They are not sitting in a climate-controlled vehicle with a heated seat.
n Buying and using less petroleum nationwide will increase supply and lower prices, and improve air quality.
If you continue to whine about high gas prices and do nothing, at least make a donation to support people in Ukraine, and have some cheese and crackers with that whine. We might not hear you then.
Answer: You get zero (0) MPG when your vehicle idles and does not move.
Mike Molesevich is an energy and environmental consultant. He is a member of The Daily Item’s community advisory board.