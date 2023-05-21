I founded Pennsylvania Cystic Fibrosis, Inc. (PACFI) in 1985 along with three other families because my youngest son had CF.
PACFI is an independent, nonprofit, all-volunteer 501(c)(3) organization that provides services and financial support to CF families in Pennsylvania and funds CF research We wanted to focus on the financial needs of CF families and fund CF research if funds were available.
Also, we wanted to create a wider awareness of CF because it is a minority disease impacting about 1,500 in Pennsylvania and about 30,000 worldwide.
It can be deadly and before it was classified as a separate disease in 1936, it was known simply as “failure to thrive” and described as “the baby who tastes salty will have a short life” due to the excess sweat in the newborn baby. Today, it’s known as the most common, fatal genetic disease of children and young adults but new medications have made an impact in prolonging life spans from the teen years to more than 30 years.
With the help of our members and many CF volunteers over the years, PACFI has received praise from the State House of Representatives and the Congressional record. The organization is recognized throughout Pa. by providing financial assistance to families who receive care at the state’s major medical centers.
My son, Burke, died due to CF in 1997 and he had a teddy bear named after him thanks to two of his friends who wrote to the president of the Boyd’s Collection to tell him about Burke, who was a lifelong teddy bear collector and who was in the hospital and not doing well.
Boyd’s delivered Burke P. Bear to my son, Burke P. Derr, in the hospital five days before he died. Burke announced his gift as ‘The Now Famous Burke P. Bear.”
In 1998, PACFI launched the ‘Million Dollar Bear’ campaign which sent Burke P. Bear on a U.S. and world tour. To date, Burke P. Bear has toured every state in the U.S. and 39 countries in helping to raise more than $1 million for CF research and financial assistance for Pa. families affected by CF.
This Old Codger is very proud of our PACFI members and volunteers who have helped with many fundraisers over the years and who continue to support our efforts in providing financial assistance to CF families along with funding CF research.
PACFI has funded research at Hahnemann University, University of Pennsylvania, University of Pittsburgh, University of Vermont, University of California at San Francisco, University of Virginia, University of Rome, and Michigan State University.
If you are interested in sending a donation to an organization that has no paid staff, that has a long history of providing financial assistance to Pa. families affected by CF, that does not have meetings at expensive resorts, and that funds progressive CF research, you can send a check made out to PACFI, P.O. Box 29, Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or simply donate online at www.pacfi.org.
This Old Codger thanks you for reading and hopefully joining us in making CF stand for “Cure Found.”
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.