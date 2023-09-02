Thank you for the review and editorial of “How Saba Kept Singing” in the Aug. 29 edition of The Daily Item.
As a 17-year old senior in a local high school many years ago I completed a report for my Problems of Democracy class on Auschwitz and the atrocities and exterminations that occurred in this concentration camp during World War II. Little did I comprehend the true significance and impact that time in our history would have into the 21st century.
I just finished watching the PBS documentary of David Wisnia and his grandson Avi Wisnia and the first-person account of life in Auschwitz. May we never forget the price that was paid for our freedom many, many years ago and many, many miles from our shores!
Sandra Hoy,
New Berlin