Sitting nearly in the center of a large banquet hall at the Pine Barn Inn midweek, the index and middle fingers came together and slowly started to massage my temples.
In the middle of that room, filled with about 150 members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, something bothered me enough to give me a slight headache. It took a moment to realize what was causing the dull but noticeable pain.
My goodness, it is loud in here.
As Chamber members mingled about, many were engaged in a series of conversations across the room. Some were seeing friends, colleagues, peers, for the time in months or even years. The happiness and joy pushed the volume up a tad.
It wasn’t loud like going to a concert or a sporting event loud, but a steady, unrelenting volume of voices, dozens of muted conversations combining into one maintenance level of loud that was noticeable.
It was novel, but not. A reminder of pre-March 2020 at the same time, something we’ve all yearned for more than two years.
The first weekend in March 2020, we attended Danville High’s production of “Wizard of Oz” on Friday night. The next evening we attended the Evangelical Community Hospital’s Charity Gala.
Within a week, the world shut down. Schools, a lot of businesses, malls and movie theaters. All large gatherings, both indoors and out, were gone for months, if not longer.
Until the recent kickoff to Sunbury’s semiquincentennial celebration a few weeks ago, I hadn’t been inside for a large event in a long, long time. The Evan gala was the last one before April 20’s city event at the Albright Center.
Being in a large gathering like the Sunbury 250 event — easier than spelling semiquincentennial — or the Chamber’s annual meeting and awards, was certainly welcome, something we all missed. It wasn’t uncomfortable sitting in either room, even as we notice the number of new COVID-19 cases continue to tick up almost every day.
As several speakers noted, it was nice to see faces and smiles, to hear laughs, to be together. There were some handshakes, still some fistbumps, but as close to the “new normal” as many have lived in 26 months.
Chamber Vice Chair Aimee Buehner and speaker Gary Sojka both commented during the chamber meeting that they’ve had to learn how to dress again. Sojka boasted of remembering how to knot ties a few different ways, including a bow tie. Buehner lamented giving up sweatpants on a regular basis.
We all are sad, Aimee.
But peeking out the office window now, Cameron Park is starting to turn green again. The pink buds from the trees and bushes have nearly completed their spring transition, and the season’s annual restart is nearly complete.
It’s a reminder to appreciate this time back together perhaps more than we did previously. Maybe that’s one of the lessons we can take from COVID, to not take the moments we have together for granted, simply expecting the next one will occur as scheduled.
A return to normal will unquestionably take some getting used to for a lot of people. Some, we know, won’t ever reach a level of pre-pandemic comfort, and that’s fine, too.
