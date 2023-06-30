Mr. Folk’s My Turn on June 20 was not only a treatise on “Wokeness” but it also showed the political bias of “the rght.” For those of us in the middle of the discussion, the Stealers Wheel song, “Stuck in the middle with you,” comes to mind. The lines, “Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right,” pretty much covers Congress and most political commentators. There is no shortage of intolerance from any point of view these days.
What I don’t see is people doing a bit of research before they form an opinion. What I don’t see is regular folks and our “leaders” promoting the value of discussion and compromise.
If you don’t like a book, go to the school board or the library board and express your opinion. Both should be open to a discussion of “age appropriateness.” But this is America; we don’t ban books.
If you go to college and find that your opinions aren’t allowed in serious debate, vote with your tuition money and go somewhere else.
Mr. Folk assigns to “woke,” “The ability to look the other way in the face of wrongdoing or evil.” This is wrong regardless of your political persuasion.
The primary profile for a “mass shooter,” is still a white male, ages 18-24 whom most elements of society neglected in some way. From personal experience, I can tell you that you take certain risks when you identify a potential problem person. Maybe we have too many lawyers in Congress. Some laws make too many practitioners in all services consider liability before taking action.
The “War on Drugs” has been going on forever and is a victim of the demand side of “supply and demand.” We should be willing to spend more money and research why the demand still exists. Maybe we should be more tolerant of Hunter Biden’s addiction and his father’s burden. Republicans claim he received a “sweetheart deal,” but ignore that Attorney General Garland kept Attorney Weis, a Trump appointee, to investigate and prosecute the cases. If you and I owed back taxes and paid them; the IRS would be happy and “case closed.” Hunter Biden is going to court on both counts. And the Joe Biden investigation continues.
Why do we have so many homeless people? Why do we have so many students who can’t read and write? Why don’t we make an effort to find out? Why do we have so many immigrants? A few years ago, Honduras had the highest homicide rate in the world. Would you want to live there? Maybe every immigrant should be photographed, thumb printed and issued a chip ID card. Then require every immigrant to check in at the local Post Office each week. If the NSA has big computers to track our telephone calls, they can track immigrant weekly registration.
There are no current or past reasons to investigate Obama or Harris. Hillary Clinton was investigated by the Trump FBI and cleared.
Yes, there were some bad actors in the BLM demonstrations. Property damage isn’t acceptable if it occurs in Portland, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Milwaukee or our Capitol. Antifa now has no relationship to the original Antifa. A total of two policemen were shot, not killed, in all of the BLM demonstrations.
In the 2004 election, even after the “hanging chad” debacle in Florida, John Kerry had the grace to concede to George W. Bush. John McCain and Mitt Romney graciously conceded to Obama. We forget that around the country, elections are run by our friends and neighbours. Maybe for the 2020 election, we should remember the school playground term, “sore loser.”
The Biden administration did not indict Trump. Please read the indictment. Attorney General Garland appointed a special counsel, Jack Smith, a man with an international reputation for thoroughness and fairness, after Trump didn’t respond to a subpoena. Smith made a presentation to a grand jury and 24 Florida citizens indicted Donald Trump. If you or I had done any one of the charges; we would already be in jail. After the recent Fox News interview, Trump may just as well put himself in handcuffs.
If you think Biden’s foreign policy and legislative records are failures; you just aren’t paying attention.
Dan Kuruna lives in Middleburg.