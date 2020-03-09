Last week, the Valley lost two persons who in my mind explain what is admirable about the people of this Valley when at their best. Both had much in common in their professions and attitudes.
I am not a native of this area, having lived here with my family for only 60 years, raising three children, and enjoying the many advantages of the area.
Among those advantages was knowing these two men as a customer, but as far, far more, as examples, for their sincerity, good will, willingness to make your problem theirs, countless acts of aid and understanding. These characteristics are what makes humanity a family and reverberates as an example of how we should all strive to be.
My family and I are grateful and perhaps better people for having the personal qualities of Ronald “Buck” Gruneberg and Leon Reed Jr. as examples for living a meaningful life.
Douglas Candland,
Lewisburg