This year’s 20th anniversary of A Community Clinic in Sunbury is much more than just a mark in time – it’s a celebration of vision, volunteerism, collaboration, and a refreshing reminder of the many ways people can genuinely care for others.
The medical clinic, first opened in downtown Sunbury by Dr. John Pagana in July 2001, is a non-profit agency that provides medical services to people who have few resources and no health insurance. It is staffed by Dr. Pagana, Dr. Andrew Matragrano, Dr. Ronald Eister, Dr. Ronald Zug and Dr. Jessica Pagana-DeFazio, all of whom volunteer their time and professional services to help others.
Working with an administrative support team, volunteers and services donated by Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg; Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, and Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, the medical staff assists people who have no means to pay for their health care.
The clinic also partners with Caring For Kids, a Sunbury community program that provides food to children living with food insecurity.
“When this all started, I knew I had to give back to my community,” Dr. John Pagana told us. “I was doing well in this community, and it was time for me to help others who couldn’t afford insurance.”
The clinic opened on the second floor of a Market Street building and thanks to financial support from various community organizations, foundations, hospitals, a bank, church and individual donors, the clinic was able to secure the building at 344 Market St.
The clinic treats about 20 people a week with the capability to see about 40 per week.
“The sad part is that we still think people don’t know we are here,” Pagana said. “We want people to come and see us.”
Deni Long, who has been part of the organization since it started and continues to serve as administrative manager, said: “I have met so many good people who just needed help. This is truly a dream job, and I couldn’t be happier here. We are all here to help and we want to see as many people as possible who are in need.”
It really is that simple. There are people who just want to help, and thank goodness they do.
For more information on A Community Clinic or to make a tax-deductible charitable donation, visit the website at www.acommunityclinic.org.
