It’s good to see state and federal officials moving swiftly to identify alternate care sites here in the Central Susquehanna Valley, including vacant hospitals, that could be used to care for patients when the coronavirus hits its peak, a point projected to occur this month.
This work must be done in advance. If not, it will likely be too late to implement the best plan to care for those with coronavirus as well as those with other medical conditions.
Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield told us last week that the state is working to identify alternate care sites by April 10. The goal is to be ready for an expected surge in patients from the coronavirus outbreak.
The alternate facilities would house patients with less serious medical conditions to free up space in existing hospitals to deal with patients battling coronavirus.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has inspected 24 sites in Pennsylvania, including the former Sunbury Community Hospital, as possible alternate care facility, said Sara Lazo, a spokeswoman for the Corps Baltimore District.
Officials toured the Sunbury hospital building last week. UPMC Susquehanna ended its medical operations at the facility earlier this year.
“It is a great use of the facility and, if it’s needed, we hope it is used,” said Jody Ocker, administrator for the city of Sunbury. “I think the right people to make plans for the worst-case scenario are looking at options, and that’s a great option.”
It’s only fitting that the home of a hospital organization that offered care for area residents for 125 years, and within the existing building for nearly 69 years, may be called back into service.
Calling it back into service requires the advance planning underway already. The hospital has been stripped of its equipment and beds. It certainly it’s move-in ready right now.
Those decisions and related plans have not yet been announced, but its comforting to know that a close-to-home facility with a rich history of medical care stands ready.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.