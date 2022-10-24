The cost of medications has gone up and up in recent years. Too many older adults have had to ration their medication or not take them at all. This puts them at greater risk for poor health. The recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act is an important first step to address the burden that medication costs for older adults.
A special thanks go to Sen. Casey who was a major supporter of this act. The new law puts a lot of important changes in motion. Among these are the reforms to Medicare which will allow seniors to pay less for their prescription medicines. For example, starting in January, seniors will be able to get adult vaccines, like the one for shingles, with no copay. And insulin will be capped at $35/month, which will mean a huge savings for seniors here in central Pennsylvania and across the state. Personally, I’m looking forward to the $2,000/year cap on out-of-pocket spending on prescription medicines that will start in 2025.
While It’s way past time that seniors get a break on their prescription drug spending; the Inflation Reduction Act offers important relief from rising costs. Hopefully there will be further efforts to control medication costs for all.
Karen Wolf,
Lewisburg