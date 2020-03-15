I went to the supermarket to purchase hand sanitizer. They were sold out as were two pharmacies and Walmart. Not even rubbing alcohol was in stock.
COVID-19, the current strain of the coronavirus, has affected us mentally much more than physically. It seems that the relentless reporting of every sneeze in Washington State and cough in the New York City suburbs has instilled fear in America that I have not experienced since being a kid in the late 1950s when we were always a day away from atomic annihilation.
At least we knew back then that if you ducked and covered your butt, the atomic bomb could not hurt you. With COVID-19 even sneezing into your elbow may cause Armageddon, or at least you having to change your shirt.
Still, there are good Samaritans. While at my final drugstore, holding a handkerchief strategically over my nose and mouth staring in panic at the empty hand sanitizer shelf, a fellow customer wearing a rare, hard-to-find face mask told me that alcohol, not 80-proof, but 100-proof was a good antiseptic in the fight against COVID-19.
For that past week I have heeded his advice. Each night for the last week I drink two double Martinis using 100-proof alcohol. I am not sure if it’s working because every morning I wake with a terrible headache and cold sweats. I think I might have come down with the virus even after treating it medicinally with 100-proof alcohol.
I have an appointment at the clinic to get tested.
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg