I learned the calming art of meditation many years ago following some life-changing events that drove me just a bit crazy (and some of my friends would note that I’m still a bit crazy!). I had already decided on a life mantra (a thought that will guide my life) of “light to self, light to others” and I enrolled in a meditation class at the Association for Research and Enlightenment (also known as the Edgar Cayce Foundation) in Virginia Beach.
Our instructor noted that some of us might be able to come up with a mantra during the session. I smiled smugly because I already had a mantra. However, as the gentle music began and our instructor urged us calmly to “relax, go within” and breathe deeply and slowly, my nagging inner voice was saying “You need to add something.”
Breathe deeply, calm yourself, focus on your mantra and within a few minutes the word “laugh” floated into my mind and within a few more minutes I suddenly felt like shouting “eureka, I got it!” because my mind’s vision showed the words “Light to Self, Light to others, and do it with a sense of humor.”
Wow! I was impressed because I began the session thinking it was a waste of time because I already knew my mantra and I ended with an addition that made even more sense. “Light to Self, Light to others, and do it with a Sense of Humor” because no one likes to be told what to do or how to think unless it agrees with their own sense of values. However, if you can use humor, you have a better chance of showing people a better way of life and/or thinking without being seen as an arrogant know-it-all.
That meditation session was more than 20 years ago but I know it made me a more calming, thoughtful person most of the time. I say most of the time because I still retain the ability to get really angry and utter streams of expletives that any angry person would envy. Thankfully for myself and those close to me, those streams of expletives are about 5% of the time and are uttered when I’m alone.
Today, I find myself having the ability to meditate almost anywhere although I usually prefer my favorite lounge chair or the bedroom or the ocean when we go on vacation. One of my heroes in meditation is Thich Nhat Hanh, a Vietnamese monastic who popularized the concept of mindfulness, paying attention to the present moment even when doing mundane tasks. Hanh asks the question “do you washthedishes?” or “do you wash the dishes?” Hahn urges paying attention to each moment of each day regardless of where you are or what you’re doing. Meditation and mindfulness normally go together as partners in calm concentration.
Maybe an easy way to explain all this is to quote the song “Take it Easy” by The Eagles: “Take it Easy, take it easy, don’t let the sound of your own wheels drive you crazy, Lighten up while You still can, don’t even try to understand, just find a place to make your stand and take it easy.”
Fortunately for this Old Codger, as sung by The Eagles, I’m not “runnin’ down the road tryin’ to loosen my load with seven women on my mind, four that wanna’ own me, two that wanna’ stone me, and one says she’s a friend of mine.” As Mrs. Codger notes, the peace and serenity would be severely disrupted if any of this would happen.
I sincerely believe that meditation and mindfulness are needed worldwide to tame the lions of war and to work towards a secure peace that will benefit all citizens of the planet and not just the extremely wealthy who have the power to steer world leaders to increase their wealth.
This Old Codger hopes all of you have a great week and remember to take it easy and don’t let the sound of your own wheels drive you crazy!
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.