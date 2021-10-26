On behalf of the Union and Snyder County Bar Association we thank The Daily Item for its Oct. 13, publication highlighting the judicial candidates for Judge of the 17th Judicial District of Union and Snyder County Court of Common Pleas. We appreciate your commitment to inform and educate the public for this election season.
To further assist the public in making an informed decision when casting their vote for judge, the Union Snyder County Bar Association will be holding an informational event on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the Selinsgrove VFW along Route 522. Both candidates for Judge of the Common Pleas Court have been extended invitations to this event, during which the public will have the opportunity to meet the candidates for judge, review their profiles, ask questions, and learn about the role of a county Judge of the Court of Common Pleas. Members of the Bar will also be available to answer general questions about the courts.
While the bar does not endorse either candidate for judge, the members are pleased to provide this unique opportunity to supplement what the paper has already published on these candidates for judge.
Thank you again for your commitment to educate and inform the public on all of the candidates this Nov. 2 election.
Mary Beth Clark, Esquire
Melissa Lobos, Esquire
Sarah Stigerwalt-Egan, Esquire
Kathleen Lincoln, Esquire