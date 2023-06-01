I very much agree with the letter to the editor of this paper on May 27 by Jay Jones.
As I see this issue, it is more about avoiding default, signaling to the world whether we are trustworthy or not. Framing the issue as a debt ceiling raising only leads people to mix this up with the discussion of cuts to spending — exactly Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s strategy. Our standing in the world has fallen already with years of chaotic nonsensical press. The important question: Does the U.S. needlessly shirk its responsibilities and obligations, or not?
Threatening default, creating massive economic consequences for America and the world, makes an abstract problem a reality. Haven’t we gone through a very stressful past several years? Why must we constantly be stressed to the max? Enough is enough! I want the insanity to stop!
The debt ceiling has been raised many times in the past without crises. Sometimes it has been raised many times during one presidency. Republican presidents have done so. The issue does not have to be used as a weapon by ineffective political leadership.
Why would anyone who really has the nation’s best interests in mind do such a thing? Terrorize its own people? It is done by people who want what they want, no matter the consequences. They want more; more money, more power, more prestige, more election wins, period. Better known as greed! This is only one in a long line of self-inflicted, concocted problems used with lies and untrue “news” sources to rile people all up, make us afraid, and encourage anger and hate. We are being used! People’s deepest emotions must not be used as a tool to fulfill MAGA demands. Then blame the resulting bloodshed on mental health? Give me a break!
The majority of Americans want the U.S. to pay its debts, as is morally correct — we have previously done so. Unfortunately a minority seems to want to make our nation one who chooses to not pay its bills and prefers to blow up our economy instead.
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg