After initiating and working through a formal Right to Know Law process, we have learned that Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township have spent a combined $30,075 so far on an intergovernmental dispute that could have been resolved at no cost to taxpayers in a meeting room.
The legal bills started coming in earlier this year after members of the Lewisburg Borough Council refused to accept invitations from the East Buffalo Township supervisors to discuss funding for the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, an agency that provides services to both municipalities, choosing instead to file a lawsuit against their neighboring community.
Lewisburg — which pays 48 percent of the funding for the police department — is demanding that East Buffalo Township — which initially paid 52 percent when the agreement was penned in 2011 before adjusting in 2017 to a 50 percent share — owes more than $93,000 the borough says the township owes the police department since it made its 2 percent adjustment.
The township seeks to split the municipal contributions 50-50, citing higher crime rates in Lewisburg and the need for an even police presence in each community. The borough has demanded that the split remains at 52-48 percent, the funding levels set when the regional police department was created more than eight years ago — on March 15, 2011.
Unfortunately for taxpayers, a funding issue that normally would be worked out with face-to-face meetings among leaders who are elected to do such things, has ended up in county court with the next session before a judge scheduled for March.
Based on public documents obtained by The Daily Item through its Right To Know request, Lewisburg has paid $19,629 in legal expenses stemming from this dispute through Sept. 13. East Buffalo Township has spent $10,446.
In response to the request for public documents, East Buffalo Township supplied 53 unredacted records in two business days. Lewisburg Borough invoked a 30-day extension at the expiration of the initial five-day response period, supplying 139 records in 10 business days. However, some of Lewisburg’s records are heavily redacted.
William Lowthert, borough manager and open records officer, cites attorney-client privilege and the protection of private citizens’ names involved in ongoing investigations as the reasons for the redactions.
All of these legal issues — including the bills — would immediately end if elected officials in Lewisburg would accept formal invitations to discuss and resolve the matter in a meeting room rather than in a courtroom. We are certain that taxpayers in both municipalities would appreciate the effort.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.