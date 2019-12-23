A meeting of elected officials from Snyder County, Selinsgrove, Monore and Penn townships would enable municipal leaders to work through issues with proposed traffic patterns at the southern end of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation bypass project.
Last week, the Monroe Township supervisors rejected an offer from the Snyder County commissioners to pay for the annual maintenance of a proposed traffic signal. The county board offered to pay about $2,000 a year to maintain the proposed signal that would be installed to control traffic flow from the new Routes 11-15 bypass onto Route 522 south, just north of Selinsgrove.
The Monroe Township supervisors said they could not accept the offer because it does not address future replacement expenses, which could cost the township as much as $350,000.
“This is a cost with which the township cannot, in good conscience, saddle its taxpayers,” the township supervisors wrote in a letter to the commissioners.
The signal will be included in the bypass project only if the local governments maintain and own it, a PennDOT spokesman said.
Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz said he understands the township supervisors’ position, and he also opposes placing a traffic signal in that spot because the exit design will make it difficult for large vehicles to move onto Route 522.
“It’s a poor design by PennDOT,” said Kantz, who added that five other designs were proposed, including a plan that would divert traffic off the ramp around Susquehanna Drive.
It’s better to reach a consensus on all of these issues sooner rather than later, so elected officials should just cut to the chase and meet.
Final design and property acquisition for the southern section of the bypass project is ongoing and construction is slated to begin in 2022 and be completed in 2027.
The northern section, which will link traffic from Route 147 and I-180 in Northumberland County with Route 15 in Winfield and later to the southern section of the bypass, is under construction and scheduled to be open to traffic in 2022.
