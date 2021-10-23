The critical role of broadband in today’s increasingly digital society is well-documented, and for good reason. From statewide business and economic growth to basic educational tools for completing homework and school assignments, to telemedicine, reliable high-speed Internet service is an ever-growing part of today’s way of life.
As our increasingly web-based society moves forward requiring significant advances in telecommunications, we all can be thankful that Pennsylvania has the only mandatory broadband availability statute in the nation and that our rural telcos are exceeding the speed requirements of that law across broad swaths of the state. While we have not yet realized 100 percent broadband adoption within our borders, these carriers are expending tens of millions of dollars to bring high-speed broadband to all corners of our Commonwealth.
In Pennsylvania, with complex geography and the absolute desire to meet the digital needs of a diverse population, the investment necessary to make universal broadband a reality is astronomical, perhaps in the billions of dollars. To address this situation, rural local exchange carriers (RLECs) are using a variety of technologies and platforms, and some are actively participating in a number of federal programs that require speeds which meet or exceed the ever changing definition of what constitutes high-speed broadband.
As discussions on what constitutes high-speed broadband continue in our nation’s capital, the focus inevitably turns to the benefits of fiber optic cable to deliver the necessary speeds, and in projects across Pennsylvania, RLECs are deploying fiber to meet both customer demand and the requirements of federal programs.
Fiber optic cable has impressive capacity characteristics, saves on long-term maintenance costs, and is flexible enough to transition as customer demand changes from one generation to the next. As state and federal policymakers plot a course for how best to direct resources for rural broadband deployment, these characteristics are important to keep in mind since there is no one-size-fits-all approach to address the telecommunications needs of Pennsylvania citizens.
As they have every step of the way since the legislative debate on broadband began in Pennsylvania almost 30 years ago, the member companies of the Pennsylvania Telephone Association stand ready to help decision-makers craft policy that puts all of us in the Keystone State on the cutting edge of world-class technologies and services.
Steven Samara
President, Pa. Telephone Association