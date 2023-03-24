Anyone who has needed to find a psychiatrist in the Susquehanna Valley knows just how hard that can be. You might need to travel to Williamsport, Harrisburg, even State College or Scranton. You might need to wait months, and may not be able to make a follow-up appointment as fast as you’d like.
This is not just a local problem, it’s a symptom of a national decline in the numbers of psychiatrists, known in medicine as the “silent crisis,” because people with mental health needs tend to be ignored in ways that other medical problems are not. The causes are complicated, but the supply/demand gap for psychiatric services is projected to grow only greater in coming years.
Psychologists are trying to do something to reverse this trend. Colorado just became the sixth state to authorize specially trained psychologists to prescribe, and unprescribe, psychotropic medications (the medications used to treat mental health problems, like antidepressants).
For more than 25 years, psychologists have shown through research that they can safely mange these medications with additional training on top of their doctoral training, including a post-doctoral master’s degree in psychopharmacology and hands-on supervision by a physician. Prescribing psychologists then bring a broad range of skills, not just in medication management but also in psychotherapy, behavioral modification, and assessment. Psychologists like myself want to increase access to these needed services, increase consumer choice, and improve quality of care.
Will Pennsylvania be the seventh state? Rep. Dan Frankel (D) has just introduced a bill that would permit psychologists to prescribe: HB1000. A similar bill was introduced last session by Rep. Wendy Thomas (R) and gained about 40 cosponsors! This is a bipartisan issue, which was reflected in the equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans who became cosponsors, including our own Rep. David Rowe.
Both parties recognize how important this issue is for our citizens. HB1000 is a partial solution, admittedly, but would add no burden to taxpayers and it would benefit many in our state.
In order for HB1000 to pass, legislators need to know why this is important. Remember, unless they have had to access these services personally, they may have no understanding of the size of the problem. Please email or call your House representative and ask them to cosponsor HB1000. Go to this website if you don’t know who that person is: https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/home/findyourlegislator/. Let’s bring prescribing psychologists to Pennsylvania this year and start improving access to mental health care!
Anthony Ragusea,
Lewisburg
PsyD, MSCP, ABPP
Licensed Psychologist