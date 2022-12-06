Today, The Daily Item wraps up its year-long look at mental health in the Valley. Over the course of the past nine months, reporter Justin Strawser has touched on everything from the shortage of care providers, students struggling to get back on track following COVID and mental health struggles of health care workers, law enforcement personnel and everything in between.
While Strawser’s six-part series “Shining Light on Barriers to Care” concludes today, we’re not at the finish line.
In between Strawser’s extensive, informative — and we hope helpful — series, The Daily Item has continued to cover developments. We will continue to do so because there is no real finish line.
There never will be a finish because each struggle is individual, no one can really understand the depths someone is in; the scars are invisible.
Since the start of the school year, two Valley high school students have died by suicide.
The question always comes up: What can we do?
Start with the realization that everyone is battling something. All of us. While it might not be an everyday struggle for each of us, we all battle.
Then understand that it’s OK to not be OK. Ask for help. Talk to someone. You’re not alone.
One way to help is to go into the field. A shortage of mental health care advocates and professionals means millions of people in need of help who actually seek it out, can’t find accessible care.
The American Public Health Association reported that “almost 83 million people diagnosed with anxiety or depression were unable to access counseling services in 2020, a study published in June in Psychiatry Online found. About 42.9 million people with undiagnosed anxiety or depression had an unmet need for counseling, double the annual number in recent years.”
The shortages impact an estimated 132 million Americans, data show.
When The Daily Item began this project, we sat down with more than a dozen stakeholders, individuals trying to find solutions to problems that have no concrete solutions. During that meeting, Dr. Frank Maffei held his fingers together in form of a zero in answering a question about how many beds are available for juvenile mental health services right now.
There are a thousand lanes to this problem: Staffing shortages paired with more people needing and seeking help are just two.
The most important thing to remember is this: If you need help, seek it out. Don’t wait.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.