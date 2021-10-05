A troubling 15 percent increase in suicide among members of the military should be a clarion call for action and to immediately increase resources to discover mental health problems and treat them.
A report from the Pentagon released Thursday showed rates of suicide growth from 20% in active duty Army to 35% in the National Guard. Navy and Air Force rates were mostly flat, according to the report. Veterans in general have suicide rates that are higher than the population as a whole, and a study by the Veterans Administration two years ago showed about 20 veterans and active duty service members die from suicide each day.
Military leaders said they were alarmed at the recent increase but frustrated as it’s difficult to determine the causes of suicide. They vowed to put more resources toward education and suicide prevention. That should be the minimum response.
Veterans should have broad access to therapists and counselors wherever they are serving. And military leadership must do more to reduce the stigma of mental illness. In one such courageous effort, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. John Hyten said last year he sought help in 2016-19 while leading U.S. Strategic Command. In a remarkable public statement, he revealed he saw a psychiatrist.
More military leaders should follow his example and help others understand seeking treatment or therapy is just like going to the doctor for a physical illness.
Leaders of the military office of suicide prevention said they know much more must be done to address the alarming increase in suicides. That’s a positive step. Simple things like hiring more therapists or outreach workers would be a good start.
And friends and family of service members should also be on the lookout for signs of distress or depression. We have to ensure those who protect us from harm’s way are not harming themselves.
— MANKATO (MINN.) FREE PRESS