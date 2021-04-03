A joint venture between Geisinger and new partner Acadia Healthcare Company aims to fill a significant and still growing need for behavioral health services in the Valley and stretching across Geisinger’s footprint into northeastern Pennsylvania.
This week, the Montour County-based health servive and Acadia announced plans to build two 90-bed inpatient centers over the next two years, one in Danville and another in Moosic. Acadia is recognized as a national leader in behavioral health and already has 227 facilities in 40 states. Geisinger serves more than 1 million people across its nine campuses and two research centers
The timing of this weeks’ announcement could not be more critical, with the centers serving both adult and pediatric patients by 2023. There is a major lack of mental health services in our region, something only exacerbated by COVID-19 over the last year.
According to Mental Health America’s annual report, even before the pandemic shut things down a year ago, 60 percent of youth did not receive any mental health treatment and even in locations with the greatest access, 38 percent did not have access. Nearly a quarter of adults reported an unmet need in 2018 — the most recent year data was available — a number that has not declined since 2011. The report estimates that 47 million Americans now struggle with mental health challenges, an increase of 4 million people since the 2018 report, which mirrors trends locally in central and northeastern Pennsylvania.
The pandemic has only made this worse according to the MHA report. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 80 percent of people who have taken a depression screening have registered moderate to severe depression consistently.
Once completed, the two new inpatient behavioral health facilities will address current and future demand for adult, pediatric and adolescent patients who struggle with acute symptoms of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, psychosis, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
The Daily Item and CNHI newspapers across Pennsylvania, Ohio and Maryland highlighted issues for rural health care providers as part of a special report this week. It is available on our website. Access to specialists like the ones these facilities will offer is near the top of the list of concerns for providers, patients and their families.
This new project by Geisinger and Acadia marks a critical step forward. In a statement announcing the partnership, Acadia CEO Debbie Osteen said the facilities will provide “life-saving services to individuals and families throughout central and northeast Pennsylvania.” Many link “life-saving services” with emergency room care, cancer treatments or even something like the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.
For many, unseen struggles and scars are real and need attention. For those people, an inpatient behavioral health center within minutes of home is a life-saving service.
Kudos to Geisinger and its leaders for recognizing that and making the commitment to bring critical services to the Valley when they are needed the most.
